Squirrel Tails for Trout will host a memorial trout stocking in memory of James Naddeo on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at Buck's Pizza in Clearfield.
Everybody is welcome to this huge trout stocking sponsored in part by the Naddeo Family, Spanky's Round Table, Emily Grimminger family, Ron Timko, Ben Timko, J.J. Powell Inc., Denny's Beer Barrel Pub, John M. Troxell, Vision Quality Components Inc., C. Allan Walker, CNB Bank, Tim Bainey, Steve Mollica family, Snappy's, Buck's Pizza and Walmart Supercenter.
Bring your family and friends. Naddeo family members and Walmart Distribution Center employees will assist in the trout stocking. Contributions can be made payable to Laurel Hill Trout Farm and sent to Patrick Domico, 688 Washington Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833; or call (814) 236-3621.
Naddeo was a special member of the Spanky's Cafe Round Table, and was public relations director of the trout fundraising.