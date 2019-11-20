DuBOIS — A spaghetti dinner to benefit THON at Penn State DuBois is planned for 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Hiller Student Union at Penn State DuBois. Hypnotist Dan Lornitis will perform after dinner in the Hiller Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Lornitis has been mesmerizing audiences for years with his uniquely entertaining performance, where the audience volunteers are the stars. Dan uses hypnosis to entertain, never to embarrass or humiliate.
The cost per person for the spaghetti dinner is $5 for Penn State students and $8 for non-students. Dinner includes salad, spaghetti, meatballs, bread, and dessert. All proceeds benefit the Penn State DuBois THON committee’s efforts to support university-wide THON efforts. Penn State’s dance marathon challenges dancers to stay on their feet for 46 hours to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund.
The event’s sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child. Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.
Those attending the spaghetti dinner are also welcomed to stay for the hypnosis demonstration by Dan Lornitis.
For more information, contact Taylor Butler at trb5418@psu.edu.