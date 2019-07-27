CROYLE
MORRISDALE — The annual Croyle Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, at noon at the Morris Township Recreation Pavilion. Please bring a covered dish to share, and drinks for yourself. Items for the auction are also appreciated.
MITCHELL
NEW WASHINGTON — The Mitchell Family Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of the New Washington United Methodist Church, 97 Front St., New Washington. All descendants of David Mitchell who settled near New Washington in the early 1820s, and their families and friends are invited. Please bring a beverage and a covered dish to share. Contact John F. Mitchell at 484-557-9270 with questions.
LINGLE
CURWENSVILLE — The 66th Lingle Family Reunion will be held Sunday, July 28, beginning at 1 p.m., at Irvin Park, Curwensville in pavilion No. 3. Those attending are asked to bring beverages, place settings and a family-sized covered dish to share. For additional information contact Mel Lingle at 577-0845.
STILES
CURWENSVILLE — The Stiles Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Curwensville Dam at Pavilion No. 3 at noon. Please bring a covered dish and items for the White Elephant sale.