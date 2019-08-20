SNOW SHOE — Snow Shoe Rails to Trails is sponsoring its annual Carns Equipment/SSTRA Pig Roast on Sept. 21.
Ride trails as you please and return to Gillentown Trailhead around 11:30 a.m. for a meal consisting of roast pig, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, sandwich roll and beverage. Meals are $9 and will be served from 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Take outs are available and the public is welcome.
Carns Equipment will have ATVs/UTVs on hand to view and demo.
SSRTA will have memberships and apparel available to purchase. 50/50 and raffle tickets will also be sold.
Participants must be a member of SSRTA to ride a motorized unit in the event.
More details are available at www.ssrt.org