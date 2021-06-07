AUSTIN — This weekend, the park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park are offering interactive programs for all ages, including on Saturday, June 12 a habitat walk, snake habitat game, and campground program with movie, plus on Sunday, June 13 three pontoon boat tours of the reservoir.
Saturday, June 12, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Habitats of Pennsylvania Walk – Learn to identify the different habitats in PA and the reptiles and amphibians that live in each. Program begins indoors with a brief intro and activity followed by short hike to look at habitats. Geared toward adults and older children. Meet in Classroom of Wildlife Center
Saturday, June 12, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Snake Habitat Game – Get your groove on while learning about the habitat needs of two of PA’s snake species. Fun for kids of all ages. Campground Playground
Saturday, June 12, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Snakes: Myths and Facts – Set aside your fears and learn the truth about timber rattlers and other snakes of PA. Interactive campground talk followed by 30-minute video, “Shadow of Misunderstanding”. Campground Amphitheater
Sunday, June 13, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and noon. Pontoon Boat Tours – Join park staff for a relaxing and informative 1-hour tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir. Program is free but donations requested. All ages welcome. Reservation recommended but not required. Lake Day Use Area.
To register for a program or for more information, visit online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov or call the park office at (814) 647-8401.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.