AUSTIN — This weekend, the park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park are offering interactive programs for all ages, including on Saturday, June 12 a habitat walk, snake habitat game, and campground program with movie, plus on Sunday, June 13 three pontoon boat tours of the reservoir.

Saturday, June 12, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Habitats of Pennsylvania Walk – Learn to identify the different habitats in PA and the reptiles and amphibians that live in each. Program begins indoors with a brief intro and activity followed by short hike to look at habitats. Geared toward adults and older children. Meet in Classroom of Wildlife Center

Saturday, June 12, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Snake Habitat Game – Get your groove on while learning about the habitat needs of two of PA’s snake species. Fun for kids of all ages. Campground Playground

Saturday, June 12, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Snakes: Myths and Facts – Set aside your fears and learn the truth about timber rattlers and other snakes of PA. Interactive campground talk followed by 30-minute video, “Shadow of Misunderstanding”. Campground Amphitheater

Sunday, June 13, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and noon. Pontoon Boat Tours – Join park staff for a relaxing and informative 1-hour tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir. Program is free but donations requested. All ages welcome. Reservation recommended but not required. Lake Day Use Area.

To register for a program or for more information, visit online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov or call the park office at (814) 647-8401.

If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos