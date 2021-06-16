Children’s Aid Society’s sporting clay fundraiser recently raised over $40,000, surpassing its 2021 goal and making it the highest ever shoot in its 18-year history.
Shoot for the Magic, held June 11 at Warrior’s Mark Wingshooting Lodge in Ginter, was renamed this year in honor of its co-founder, Denny Merrey, who passed away late in 2020.
Since its inception the annual event, which is the major fundraiser for CAS’s Youth Mentoring program, has raised over $418,000, but participation had been declining in recent years.
When the SFTM committee was planning this year’s event, a suggestion to make it a memorial honoring Merrey was unanimously approved. Merrey and his wife, Shari, came up with the idea for the fundraiser in 2003 and were instrumental in its success for over a decade.
Prior to embarking on the first SFTM, CAS was struggling to find funding for mentoring, which was formerly part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The program, which matches caring adults with kids in need of a mentor, charges no fees for participants and relies solely on fundraising and donations from the community. With a history of uncertain funding, staff were frequently spending more time on fundraising than they were on the program.
It was Shari Merrey, then a member of the CAS board of directors, who first approached the agency with the idea for a sporting clays competition with her husband volunteering to be in charge of logistics.
The board decided to take a chance on the unconventional fundraiser and are glad they did.
The first annual Shoot for the Magic was held July 30, 2004 at Hillendale Hunt Club in Sinking Valley with Denny and Shari as co-chairs. With their leadership, the event featured 16 teams, two major sponsors and CNB Bank as the corporate sponsor and raised over $20,000! It went so well that they decided to make it an annual event. Prior to 2021, the highest amount raised was just under $35,000.
With new enthusiasm and resolve to properly honor its co-founder, the committee was determined to make this year’s shoot the best it has ever been, and their hard work paid off.
There was a record number of sponsors, volunteers, and donations. In addition to a day spent on the sporting clays course, awards, great food, raffles and a live auction, a portion of the evening was spent paying tribute to Merrey’s contribution, with many of his family and friends in attendance.
Plans are underway to continue the memorial SFTM event, slated for June 10, 2022, and make next year even more successful. For information about how to get involved or information about CAS and its many programs, please email info@childaid.org, call (814) 765-2686, or visit us at www.childaid.org.