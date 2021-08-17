For the third year in a row, the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has held a county-wide poetry contest for area students. Despite virtual learning and hybrid schedules, 247 poems were submitted from eight school districts and homeschool programs.
The winners were recognized at an outdoor reception held at the Clearfield Riverwalk Amphitheatre on July 10. Each winner was given the opportunity to read their poem in front of families and friends. Prizes and certificates were provided by the Clearfield Woman’s Club and Clearfield Business and Professional Women. Winners were awarded in five age categories.
First through second grade winners are:
- First place –Maggie Wallace
- Second place –Hayes Hepfer
- Third place –Taya Hale
- Outstanding merit awards –Hadley Lutchko, Dominic Mayersky, and Westin Shive.
Third through fourth grade winners were:
- First place –Chet Starkey
- Second place –Asher Bloom
- Third place –Cheryl Livergood
Outstanding merit winners –Lily Mann and Callie Natoli
Fifth through sixth grade winners were:
- First place –Aeowyn Ramkawsky
- Second place –Milano Timko
- Third place –Demetri Vitullo
Outstanding merit winners –Ethan Lutchko, Jack Moore, and Avah Walstrom
Seventh through ninth grade winners were:
- First place –Cole Spencer
- Second place –Susan Mann
- Third place –Emily McTavish
- Outstanding merit winners –Tessa Crittenden, Brennan Michael, and Alastor Tornatore.
Tenth through twelfth grade winners were:
- First place –Abigail Simcox
- Second place –Lillian Neff
- Third place –Ella Socie
- Outstanding merit winners –Isaac Owens and Jaycee Wood.
The Inspire Award is selected by the Director of the Library and is meant to recognize the importance that poetry can play in one’s life. This year’s winners were Solara Lopez, a third grader from Clearfield Alliance Christian School and Ruby Singleton from Clearfield Jr. /Sr. High School.
Judges were Kate Brown, Jackie Houser, and Alida Leslie. Next year’s contest will be held during National Poetry Month which is April 2022.