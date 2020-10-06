The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors for the month of September.

In memory of:

  • Bonnie Morgan, by Rob and Jennifer Bailey
  • Irvin Coudriet, by John and Sonia Shimko
  • Sandra Brown Everist, by Joyce Moody – Fletcher Class of 1959
  • Bea Nolen, by Dolores Valenza
  • James Naddeo, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
  • Elaine Filsinger, by Anoymous
  • Laura Wingard, by Janice Shanafelt; Nan Rougeux
  • Paul Beightol, by Mr. and Mrs. Rick Sloppy; Bill and Barb Polkinghorn
  • Raymond H. Robinson, by Suzanne and Easley Hamner; Susan J. Young; Walter H. Stewart; Marian Pruslin; Ramona Doherty; Renee and Joseph Pike; Doris M. Johnston; Dick and Jeannie Landy; Bonnie and Dave Harper and Alex Robinson; Marilyn J. Cattanach and extended family; Richard C. Hulbert; Katy Gibson; Judith Kelly; Sam and Shirley Bailey.