The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors for the month of September.
In memory of:
- Bonnie Morgan, by Rob and Jennifer Bailey
- Irvin Coudriet, by John and Sonia Shimko
- Sandra Brown Everist, by Joyce Moody – Fletcher Class of 1959
- Bea Nolen, by Dolores Valenza
- James Naddeo, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
- Elaine Filsinger, by Anoymous
- Laura Wingard, by Janice Shanafelt; Nan Rougeux
- Paul Beightol, by Mr. and Mrs. Rick Sloppy; Bill and Barb Polkinghorn
- Raymond H. Robinson, by Suzanne and Easley Hamner; Susan J. Young; Walter H. Stewart; Marian Pruslin; Ramona Doherty; Renee and Joseph Pike; Doris M. Johnston; Dick and Jeannie Landy; Bonnie and Dave Harper and Alex Robinson; Marilyn J. Cattanach and extended family; Richard C. Hulbert; Katy Gibson; Judith Kelly; Sam and Shirley Bailey.