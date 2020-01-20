The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors for the months of November 2019 and December 2019.

In memory of:

  • Stanley E. Fink, by Drex and Mona Demi
  • S. Chuck Henry, by Deb, Ann, Sue, Coleen, Marilyn and Kathy
  • Barbara Marshall, by Deb, Ann, Sue, Coleen, Marilyn and Kathy
  • Ralph E. Irwin, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
  • Shirley Guelich, by Garry and Peg Baron
  • Rose M. Marino, by Susan J. Young
  • Velda Stevens, by Leigey-Renaud VFW Auxiliary
  • Robert L. and Marilyn M. Mitchell, by Walter Hopkins & Co., LLP
  • Barb Muth, by Bonnie Reinke
  • Elizabeth Dellantonio, by David and Jeannine Marino
  • Barbara Cupples Dixon Ogden, by Kurtz Bros. Office Employees
  • Shirley Guelich, by Clearfield NON
  • Mary Beightol, by Clearfield NON
  • Donald Houser Jr., by Dave and Linda Maines
  • Marilyn Mitchell, by Susan and Lew Duttry; Bob and Margie Houser; Carol and Elizabeth Houser; and Michelle and Shawn Benedict.
  • Avanell Bloom, by Linnie M. Potter
  • James Gardner, by Silver Sneakers members

In honor of:

  • Pastor Mark Brower, by Kerr Addition UMC Family
  • Linda Robison, by Carol Harley
  • Suzanne Bell, by Lois Stiver
  • Timothy Harley, by Mark and Carol Harley

