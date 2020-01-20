The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors for the months of November 2019 and December 2019.
In memory of:
- Stanley E. Fink, by Drex and Mona Demi
- S. Chuck Henry, by Deb, Ann, Sue, Coleen, Marilyn and Kathy
- Barbara Marshall, by Deb, Ann, Sue, Coleen, Marilyn and Kathy
- Ralph E. Irwin, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
- Shirley Guelich, by Garry and Peg Baron
- Rose M. Marino, by Susan J. Young
- Velda Stevens, by Leigey-Renaud VFW Auxiliary
- Robert L. and Marilyn M. Mitchell, by Walter Hopkins & Co., LLP
- Barb Muth, by Bonnie Reinke
- Elizabeth Dellantonio, by David and Jeannine Marino
- Barbara Cupples Dixon Ogden, by Kurtz Bros. Office Employees
- Shirley Guelich, by Clearfield NON
- Mary Beightol, by Clearfield NON
- Donald Houser Jr., by Dave and Linda Maines
- Marilyn Mitchell, by Susan and Lew Duttry; Bob and Margie Houser; Carol and Elizabeth Houser; and Michelle and Shawn Benedict.
- Avanell Bloom, by Linnie M. Potter
- James Gardner, by Silver Sneakers members
In honor of:
- Pastor Mark Brower, by Kerr Addition UMC Family
- Linda Robison, by Carol Harley
- Suzanne Bell, by Lois Stiver
- Timothy Harley, by Mark and Carol Harley