The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors for the month of January.
In memory of:
- Enna Harry, by Dottie Crissman
- Melvin Luzier, by Kerr Addition United Methodist Church Family
- James V. Keirn, by Barbie and Dave Linsenbigler; Debbie and Tom Butler
- Betty Turner, by The Leigey Family
- Dwight E. Pennington, by Susan J. Young
- Ruth & John Mitchell, by Mary Ann Albert
- Charles E. Marshall, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
- Charles E. Powell, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
- Leonard Swoope, by Barb and Bob Homer
- Grace Burnett Serafini, by CHS Class of 1959
- C. Lee Lanager, by CHS Class of 1959
- Orvis A. Kline, by CHS Class of 1959
- Barbara Polkinghorn, by CHS Class of 1959; Rev. Earl and Betty Brooks; Bill and Susan Kriner; Dick & Betty Barkley; Pamela S. Gibson
- Edith Fleming, by Dorothy J. Young Morris, Tammy Young, Pam Bernhoff, Mandy Young, and Amanda Smith; Queen Bees Book Club; Bill & Susan Kriner; J. Carl Wighaman, Bill & Lou Ann Shiner; Susan & Terry Righnour & Virginia Sager
- Launcelot & John Soult, by Dwight and Darlene Droll
- Launce Soult, Jr., by Walter H. Stewart; Lezzer Holdings, Inc.; Bryan Greer and Kathy Toll; Amelia Clark; Amanda and David Collins; Cynthia and Glenn Heins
In honor of:
Dr. Michael T. Dotsey, by Garry and Peg Barton