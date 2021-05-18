CURWENSVILLE — An opportunity is currently available for home sharing at the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville home. If you or someone you know wants to remain in the community, but struggles to maintain their housing needs, home sharing may be an option.
Home sharing offers choice, companionship, neighborhood stabilization, emotional well-being, independence, and decency. It is an arrangement in which two or more unrelated people share a house. Each person will have their own room for privacy, and a place to make their own.
A common dining room and living room offers individuals interaction with others who live in the home. Family style gatherings allow individuals with the ability to develop lasting relationships with others, and to reduce the isolation that may be experienced when living alone.
Monthly rent is on a sliding scale based on income.
This opportunity provides a viable option for individuals seeking to age in place in the community. In addition, some of the other benefits of shared housing are expense sharing, emotional and peripheral support, and relief from home maintenance requirements. The Agency’s Shared Home currently has an opening for a male tenant.
For more information about this home sharing opportunity, as well as an application, please call (814) 765-2696 (ask for Julie) or by email at mail@ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.