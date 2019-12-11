Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Health and Wellness Program will be offering a Pennsylvania Department of Aging Evidence Based Program, “Healthy Steps in Motion” at Greystone Court Villa, 650 Leonard St. in Clearfield.
Healthy Steps in Motion exercise–based program is designed to increase strength and balance for adults 60 and older in order to reduce the risk of falling and is appropriate for individuals of all fitness levels.
The program consists of eight one-hour classes and includes:
- Goal Setting
- Exercise basics
- Gait/Walking analysis
- Exercise intensity guidelines
- Strength training.
All classes are taught by certified instructors and free of charge for adults 60 years of age or older residing in Clearfield County.
Classes will be held every Wednesday from Feb. 5 until March 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Class size is limited. For information or to register, call Connie at 765-9319.