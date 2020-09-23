Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be holding this year’s annual Anne S. Thacik Auction online, with bidding occurring Oct. 5 – Oct. 15.
Bidding will end on the 15th at 8 p.m., but a Facebook Live Event will occur from 7 to 8 p.m. that same evening. To accommodate older adults in the community who want to participate in the auction, but who may need assistance, the Clearfield Center for Active Living will be open and staffed to assist these older adults.
The agency is committed to upholding COVID-19 standard precautions and wants to ensure the number of participants does not exceed capacity to remain socially distanced; anyone interested in attending the CAL to participate in the Auction should pre-register by calling the Agency at 765-2696.