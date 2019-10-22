CLEARFIELD — State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, is again reaching out to veterans in the district he represents and encouraging their participation in a monthly service he provides.
“Once again in November, the men and women who serve and have served our country will have a chance to meet across the desk with someone who can provide answers to specific questions they have,” Sankey said. “It’s the least we can do for our veterans as a reward for their service and dedication.”
Each month, a representative from the American Legion visits Sankey’s district offices to discuss issues such as pensions, compensation, educational opportunities and health care. Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion in order to take advantage of this service.
The November monthly outreach schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Clearfield office, 315 E. Market St., Clearfield (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Hastings office, 264 Haida Ave., Hastings (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Appointments are necessary and may be scheduled by calling 765-0609 or 247-6210.