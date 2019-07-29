PA FURNACE — State Council of Farm Organizations in conjunction with the Risk Management Agency of USDA will hold a community service seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in conjunction with AG Progress Days to inform farmers/agriculture producers about tools for risk management including Crop Insurance..
Held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in PA Furnace, it will cover elements of a farm risk management plan which includes food safety, crop insurance, and information on what to ask an insurance agent to make sure that farmers? insurance needs are met.
The seminar will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Red Barn upper level of the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, 2710 West Pine Grove Rd. in Pa. Furnace.
The community service outreach seminar is free of charge to all who attend but registration is requested via vince@vphillipsassoc.com