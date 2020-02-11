Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc and the Centers for Active Living are planning a trip to Lancaster to Sight & Sound Theatre to see “Queen Esther,” new for 2020, on March 24.
The trip includes transportation, show ticket, and a meal at Hershey Farms Restaurant.
The bus trips are set up as a special activity that allows seniors the opportunity to travel at a special, affordable rate to pre-planned historical and tourist sites in Pennsylvania. This allows some seniors to experience events and see places they would not be able to visit without this opportunity.
The cost for the Sight & Sound trip is $140 per person. A non-refundable deposit of $50 is required at the time of registration, with a balance due by March 1. Seating is limited. To make a reservation or if you need more information, please call Bobbie at 765-2696, ext. 324 or stop by the CCAAA office at 103 North Front Street, Clearfield.
Several other trips are being planned for the spring and summer season.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundaiton and local and consumer contributions.