As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
All blood types needed now.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
Clearfield County
Clearfield
Nov. 1: Noon to 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Nov. 2: 12:30 to 6 p.m., Trinity Methodist Church –Parish Hall, 121 S. Second St.
Nov. 15: Noon to 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Du Bois
Nov. 5: 1 to 6:30 p.m., DuBois Ymca, Parkway Drive
Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Penn State University DuBois, College Place
Nov. 14: 2 to 6:30 p.m., Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Ave.
HoutzdaleNov. 8: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moshannon Valley High School, 4934 Green Acre Rd.
Nov. 13: 1 to 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center, 123 Good St.
Centre County Philipsburg
Nov. 12: 1 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Reed Hall, 121 South Front St.
Nov. 14: 2 to 6 p.m., Diamondback Truck Covers, 354 Enterprise Dr.