American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups.
However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy.
The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 25-Oct. 15:
Cambria County
Fallentimber
Sept. 26, 2:30 –7 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 749 Executive Dr.
Clearfield County
Clearfield
Oct. 4, Noon –5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Curwensville
Oct. 7, Noon –5:30 p.m., Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St.
DuBois
Oct. 11, 1 –6 p.m., DuBois Nursing Home, 212 South 8th St.
Westover
Sept. 30, 9 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Harmony High School, 5239 Ridge Rd.