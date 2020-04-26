Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors of Clearfield will be handing out free bag lunches on Thursday, April 30, starting at noon in front of the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park. The event was originally to be held at the business’ office on S. Front Street, but due to traffic concerns, it was moved to the Driving Park.
Participants are asked to enter from Nichols Street.
150 bag lunches will be provided for any child or adult wanting one. The realtors will wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.