The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19, with six people in attendance.
The 100 Mile Yard Sale was a success this year. After having to cancel the 100 Mile Yard sale in 2020 due to COVID, it appeared people were ready to venture out. The 50-50 was won by Judy Stubbs. The QIDC would like to thank those who paid the registration fee and those who visited the area. Without their support, the QIDC would not be able to continue this event.
As there are no events scheduled until 2022, the group will not meet in August or September. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 18, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.