KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting Oct. 21, with 10 people in attendance.
QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Plans are underway for the 2020 Elk Antler Shed Hunt.
Anyone interested in helping with one of our events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting. Our next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Quehanna Lodge, 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus.