Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 29 at 9:22 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Kylertown Drifting Highway. Upon further investigation, a 19-year-old Hawk Run male was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending.
———
Police recently received a report of a damaged vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that unknown suspect(s) smashed the front grill and headlight assembly of the vehicle between Jan. 7-8. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Sometime on Jan. 15 or 16, unknown suspect(s) stole items from a Vannettas Lane residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Jan. 17 at 12:34 p.m., a crash occurred as Michael G. Yebernetsky, 51, of Madera was traveling northbound on SR 453 south of Pine Run Road. Yebernetsky’s vehicle left the right hand side of the roadway for unknown reasons. Yebernetsky attempted to correct the path of the vehicle and overcompensated. The vehicle came back onto the road and traveled into the southbound lane or SR 453. The vehicle continued in this direction until it left the roadway on the left hand side. The vehicle struck the embankment causing the left front wheel to break off the vehicle. The vehicle rotated approximately 45 degrees after the impact. The vehicle continued back across the road and struck the guard rail on the right hand side. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no reported injuries.
———
On Jan. 17 at 2:02 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old Morrisdale woman was stopped at the stop sign on Ridge Avenue and attempted to turn left onto State Street. The vehicle proceeded without clearance and impacted a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Woodland man. The woman’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene. She was transported via ambulance to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The man was not injured due to the crash. Curwensville Fire Department and Curwensville EMS assisted at the crash scene.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 17 at 4:18 p..m., a crash occurred at the intersection of an unnamed street and Daisy Street Extension. A driver was charged with careless driving in regards to this incident.
———
On Jan. 19 at 8:07 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle along Washington Avenue for an expired registration. The driver, Scott Yohn, 48, of Falls Creek, proceeded to turn onto Graham Street, then on Robinson Avenue where he turned around in a parking lot at a dead end, traveled through yards around houses before re-entering Graham Street, and finally attempted to turn onto Susquehanna Avenue where he slid off of the roadway into a street sign and post, and became stuck. Yohn exited the vehicle yelling that he was “set up”, he ignored officer commands, and proceeded to assault the front seat passenger, who was his girlfriend. He was able to be restrained, and was taken into custody. He was determined to be under the influence. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and housed in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment. Charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, simple assault, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending at this time.
———
On Jan. 20 at 1:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Haney Street and Fire Tower Road for a report of an unknown male in the street yelling. It was reported to officers that were responding that the male since left in a vehicle and contact was not made. Officers were then dispatched to Edgewood Apartment Complex for a report of a male screaming inside a residence. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the male was the same individual responsible for the previous incident. Through the course of the investigation, the male was ultimately transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation. The male was cited for disorderly conducted.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 15 at 6:15 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on state Route 36 north of Mahaffey Borough. On arrival it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Megan Rogers, 30, of Erie, had been driving while intoxicated. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUI. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass.
———
On Dec. 19 at 11:05 p.m., an unknown, middle-aged white male entered the Punxsutawney Walmart and took a XBOX and laptop. The male then rushed out of Walmart without paying for said items and rushed into a black four door sedan then drove off. The male is described as tall and stocky with a piercing on his chin wearing a jean jacket and dark blue jeans. Anyone with information as to the identity of the male is to contact Punxsutawney State Police at 938-0510.
———
On Jan. 16 at 11:05 p.m., a one vehicle hit and run crash occurred on Ramsaytown Road. A driver lost control on the snow-covered roadway and traveled off the west side of the road, impacting with a utility pole. The driver then fled the scene. The driver, Thomas L. Snyder, 28, of Knoxdale and vehicle were both later discovered at a residence a few miles from the crash location. Snyder was not injured as a result of this crash, and was wearing a properly secured seat belt. Police were assisted at the scene by Penelec and the Knoxdale VFD.
———
On Jan. 17 at 1:22 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling on U.S. 322 near state Route 36. A driver was entering U.S. 322 and failed to observe another vehicle, whose driver attempted to apply brakes but was unable to avoid the collision. No injuries were reported. Police were asisted at the scene by Pine Creek Fire Department and McPherson Towing.
———
On Jan. 17 at 5:26 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 119 just south of Rikers Road. A 69-year-old Clearfield man moved his vehicle to the right side of the roadway to avoid a collision with another vehicle and left the roadway, striking a guide rail. After initial impact, the vehicle continued to contact the guide rail for approximately two-hundred and fifty-one feet before correcting vehicle back onto the roadway. The vehicle then drove a short distance to a parking lot at the intersection with Rikers Road. there were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Jan. 18 at 6:30 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Airport Road. A 71-year-old Reynoldsville woman lost control of her vehicle while ascending a snow covered hill. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and impacted with a five foot embankment. The entire front portion of the vehicle impacted with the embankment. The vehicle came to final rest partially in the southbound lane of the road. The driver was wearing a properly secured seatbelt and was not injured as a result of this crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Jan. 18 at 4:19 p.m., a collision occurred on state Route 36 near its intersection with Sprankle Mills Road. A 68-year-old Punxsutawney man lost control of his vehicle due to icy road condition and struck a 19-year-old Punxsutawney man’s vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 16 at 12:21 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 66 near its intersection with state Route 948. A 64-year-old Lakewood, N.Y. woman was driving south when she realized that she had missed a turn and pulled over to the right shoulder of the roadway. The woman then attempted to make a U-turn and pulled out in front of a 72-year-old Apollo man’s vehicle. The man attempted to swerve right but struck the woman’s vehicle on the front passenger side. The man’s vehicle then went off the road where it came to a final rest against a tree. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no one was injured.
———
On Jan. 16 at 1:40 p.m., police investigated a theft of a cell phone at Rocky Road. A black iPhone SE cell phone worth approximately $132 was stolen from a 37-year-old Saint Marys man’s duffle bag inside of American Axel & Manufacturing’s shower room. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
———
On Jan. 18 at 1 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a 2002 GMC Sierra parked with the engine running and the driver passed out at the wheel with his foot on the brake. A welfare check was done and after investigation it was determined that the driver, a 56-year-old Saint Marys man, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage to a degree that rendered them incapable of safe driving. Charges for DUI will be filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
———
On Jan. 19 at 1:27 a.m., a crash occurred as Justin C. Kline, 20, of Ridgway lost control of his vehicle and entered into a yaw. The Kline’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck another vehicle, pushing it into yet another vehicle. Kline then fled the scene and was later located at his residence.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
An incident occurred on Dec. 17 or 18 in which a television cable wire was cut at a Tyrone Pike residence. If you or anyone you know believe they have information which would assist this investigation, call PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred between June 19, 2013 and June 18, 2014 at The Meadows Psychiatric Center. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred approximately four years ago. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on Jan. 1 at a location on the 100-block of The Meadows Drive involving two known juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 4-7, police responded to Market Street for a reported burglary and theft. At this time there are no investigative leads pertaining to this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Trooper Borger at PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Jan. 8 at 8:43 a.m., police investigated a report of a PFA violation.
———
On Jan. 8, an inmate at SCI Benner was found to be in possession of contraband. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 13 at 11:26 a.m., a crash occurred on South Eagle Valley Road in which a vehicle veered off the roadway and into some gravel on the berm. The driver over compensated and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then struck a traffic sign and struck a ditch, finally stricking a guide rail and coming to a final rest. The driver admitted to not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was treated for minor injuries by Port Matilda EMS personnel and released. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Halfmoon Towing.
———
On Jan. 15 at 8:16 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary traffic violation. Through investigation it was determined that the driver, a 40-year-old Montandon female, was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 16 at 9:53 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-99. Weather conditions were snowy with icy road conditions. A vehicle failed to stop when its brakes were activated due to icy conditions, and hit a sign and a guide rail. The vehicle sustained almost no damage and was drivable. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Jan. 17 at 12:30 p.m., an incident occurred at a location on Alder Street as a 35-year-old Philipsburg man and a 36-year-old Philipsburg woman engaged in a verbal argument over car keys. The woman refused to give the man the car keys. The man jumped on top of the woman and put his hands around her neck, restricting airflow and causing the woman to not be able to breathe. The man left the scene prior to police arrival. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 17 at 1:58 p.m., police were dispatched to the Bellefonte Airport for a report of a vehicle driving on the runway. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Griselda Arriaga, 39, of Saint Marys was driving on the runway at the airport while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Charges pending blood results.
———
On Jan. 17 at 3:48 p.m., police investigated a theft involving bad checks from the Penns Valley Building Supply. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 17, unknown suspect(s) opened a fraudulent credit card account using a 56-year-old Howard man’s information.
———
On Jan. 18 at 12:38 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 322 / North Front Street. After an on-scene investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On Jan. 18 at 10:34 a.m., a crash occurred on Mauer Road in which a driver, Derek Morr of State College, lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a right hand curve. The vehicle then struck a tree in the 12 o’clock position directly off of the roadway causing it to become inoperable.
———
On Jan. 18 at 1:35 p.m., a crash occurred as Alana L. Young, 41, of Canton driving on I-99. While traveling south, Young lost control of her vehicle across the left lane and made initial impact with a guide rail at its 11 o’clock position. The vehicle then spun 180 degrees and struck the guide rail again at its three o’clock position. The driver then spun in the roadway and came to final rest in the median. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
Police are attempting to reach out to someone who lost property at the Sheetz Store in Benner Township. Anyone who lost property on Jan. 18, contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Jan. 18 at 2:39 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 159.2. A vehicle attempted to slow down due to approaching traffic, but failed to slow and drifted off the right hand side of the roadway, coming into contact with the guide rail. The vehicle came to final rest off the right hand side of the roadway.
———
On Jan. 18 at 5:57 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at approximately mile marker 139.4. Stephanie D. McGuire, 25, of Clearfield lost control of her vehicle causing the vehicle to swing out of control. The vehicle struck a lift located off the left hand side of the roadway.
———
On Jan. 18 at 9:19 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 879 in the area of Red Lick Road. A vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel, left the roadway, and struck a culvert pipe. The driver was not injured or cited, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Rees’ Towing.