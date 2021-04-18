The 2021 auction committee is planning the 26th annual Anne S. Thacik Auction to be held at the Copper Cork Event Center located in Clearfield on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The committee has chosen a theme of “Community Connections.” This year’s auction will be held live, but also virtually, and you can view the auction items online as they are received.
There are a few different ways to access the auction:
Agency website at www.ccaaa.net and click on the “Auction Link” button
Auction platform website at https://CCAAA21.givesmart.com
Or to register, text CCAAA21 to 76278
You will receive several text messages asking you questions to register and then you will receive a link to our site.
Admission tickets will be limited this year. Tickets can only be purchased online starting in July. Bidding on auction items will begin on Oct. 8. Items will be at the “live” auction to view the night of Oct. 21. Be sure to charge up your phone or ipad before coming so you don’t miss out on bidding until the end.
Games and raffles will only be available the night of the auction and will not be offered online. Wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres will be offered at the live event.
For more informaiton email rvaughn@ccaaa.net and type ‘auction’ in the subject line.