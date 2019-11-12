COLLEGE TOWNSHIP — Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority and Weis Markets recently offered a poster contest to all 5th grade students in Centre County. The students were asked to design a poster around the theme “Feeding Our Friends.”
Nora Burns of Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School was named as one of the winners.
In addition, there are three Honorable Mentions to congratulate:
The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in the 2020 “Feeding Our Friends” wall calendars and distributed to all 5th grade students in Centre County this December. The calendars will also be available free of charge at our five Centre County Weis Markets stores as well as other locations around the community.