PHILIPSBURG — 2019 Philipsburg Relay for Life has announced the winners of its recent raffle:

  • Bethany Kopchik, first place, $200
  • Randy Willett, second place, $150
  • Mary Davie, third place, $100
  • Zane Carns, fourth place, $100
  • Brenda Keith, fifth place, $100
  • Kathy McLaughlin, sixth place, $75
  • Tom Foreman, seventh place, Apple iPad
  • Brent Baughman, eighth place, $50 Target gift card
  • Mark Quick, ninth place, $25 Applebee’s gift card
  • Brenda Keith, 10th place, $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card
  • Sylvia Dunlap, 11th place, $20 Joey’s Restaurant gift card
  • Doug Harpster, 12th place, $20 Hometown Market gift card
  • Rise Cowfer, 13th place, 3 pacck of Wine
  • Ruth Webster, 14th place, 3 pack of Wine

