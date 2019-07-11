PHILIPSBURG — 2019 Philipsburg Relay for Life has announced the winners of its recent raffle:
- Bethany Kopchik, first place, $200
- Randy Willett, second place, $150
- Mary Davie, third place, $100
- Zane Carns, fourth place, $100
- Brenda Keith, fifth place, $100
- Kathy McLaughlin, sixth place, $75
- Tom Foreman, seventh place, Apple iPad
- Brent Baughman, eighth place, $50 Target gift card
- Mark Quick, ninth place, $25 Applebee’s gift card
- Brenda Keith, 10th place, $20 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card
- Sylvia Dunlap, 11th place, $20 Joey’s Restaurant gift card
- Doug Harpster, 12th place, $20 Hometown Market gift card
- Rise Cowfer, 13th place, 3 pacck of Wine
- Ruth Webster, 14th place, 3 pack of Wine