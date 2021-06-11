The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 14-17, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Repairs
- State Route 2012 (Kerrmoor)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)
- State Route 729 (Grampian to Kermoor)
- State Route 1001 (River Road)
- State Route 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
- State Route 2041 (Village Road)
Ditching
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 879 (Clearfield Curwensville Highway)
- State Route 1002 (Clearfield)
- State Route 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Guiderail Maintenance
- State Route 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Inlet Cleaning
- State Route 879 (Clearfield Curwensville Highway)
- State Route 1002 (Clearfield)
Mowing
- Throughout the county
Patching
- State Route 1003 (Mt. Zion)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 53 (Allport to Kylertown)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Clearfield)
- State Route 1002 (Clearfield)
- State Route 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Sign Repairs
- Various routes throughout the county
Tree Removal
- Interstate 80 (Mile marker 97 west ramp DuBois)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
- State Route 2041 (Village Road)
- State Route 2042 (Dillon Road)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.