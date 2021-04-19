DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking golfers and sponsorships for its annual golf classic, sponsored by KTH Architects.
This one-of-a kind event will be held on Friday, June 18 with a 9:00 a.m. tee time at five locations, in the communities that make up Penn Highlands Healthcare. Additionally, a separate tournament will be held Monday, June 14th at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona, to benefit Penn Highlands Tyrone.
This tournament is the largest attended fundraiser for Penn Highlands Healthcare. Proceeds of this tournament support patient care at each of the six hospital locations.
Teams and individuals are both being encouraged to sign up. If you are unable to golf, there are many sponsorship opportunities available.