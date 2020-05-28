Parents of adult addicted children are heavily impacted by the actions of their loved ones, as they struggle with hopelessness, depression, shame, anger and fear for their young adult’s future. The situation typically drains their resources – financially, emotionally and even health-wise.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones is a non-profit with a group in Clearfield that comes alongside families to help. It provides education, peer support and hope at no charge. Using a structured curriculum at weekly PAL meetings, parents learn how to deal with issues ranging from enabling to guilt, providing education, encouragement and hope. They also have an opportunity to network with other parents struggling with the same issues for support and fellowship. The meeting lessons are designed to develop coping skills for family members so they can change their relationship with the addicted person, heal, and move forward with their own lives.
The Clearfield area group had been meeting in person at Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield prior to implementation of COVID-19 precautions. However, during social distancing requirements, the group was held virtually via ZOOM meetings to keep everyone connected as best as possible.
“COVID-19 and the necessary precautionary measures have taken a toll on the recovery community, whether you are someone who suffers from Substance Use Disorder, or are a family member in recovery,” says Bobbie Johnson, the group’s local facilitator. “I’ve heard it said that the opposite of addiction is not sobriety, but connection. Our family members impacted by a loved one’s addiction need that connection, too, as part of their own recovery journey.”
With Clearfield County transitioning to the Green Phase on May 29, the Clearfield PALs group will begin meeting in person again on Monday, June 1st, at Hyde Wesleyan Church, Clearfield, from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
Following CDC guidelines, the group asks that anyone not feeling well abstain from attending the live meeting, especially if he/she has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Chairs will be distanced six feet apart and anyone wishing to wear a mask is welcome to, although it is not required. Other standard precautions such as handwashing will be in effect. Because Johnson realizes there are those who may not yet feel comfortable attending in person, she states that the online meetings will continue as well for those who wish to attend virtually.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Johnson at 290-8476 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Clearfield PALs.