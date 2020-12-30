OSCEOLA MILLS – The All Veteran’s Memorial Association, VFW Post 5020, American Legion Gorman Peters Post 313, and the Osceola Memorial Honor Guard awarded $500 to $1,000 scholarships to students entering or continuing higher education during 2020.
Scholarship recipients were:
- Samantha Bainey, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (In memory of George Cowfer Sr.)
- Lindsey Bordas, United States Military Academy
- Cameron Domblisky, Mount Aloysius College
- Cole Hoover, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Kaleb Richardson, Full Sail University
- Keegan Soltis, Millersville University
- Kaleigh Taylor, Wilkes University
- Hannah Wildman, Slippery Rock University
- Shelby Zelensky, Penn State Altoona