OSCEOLA MILLS – The All Veteran’s Memorial Association, VFW Post 5020, American Legion Gorman Peters Post 313, and the Osceola Memorial Honor Guard awarded $500 to $1,000 scholarships to students entering or continuing higher education during 2020.

Scholarship recipients were:

  • Samantha Bainey, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (In memory of George Cowfer Sr.)
  • Lindsey Bordas, United States Military Academy
  • Cameron Domblisky, Mount Aloysius College
  • Cole Hoover, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Kaleb Richardson, Full Sail University
  • Keegan Soltis, Millersville University
  • Kaleigh Taylor, Wilkes University
  • Hannah Wildman, Slippery Rock University
  • Shelby Zelensky, Penn State Altoona

