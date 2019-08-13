OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Women’s Civic Club announces the winners of its 44th annual community Flower Show held recently at the Columbia Fire Hall.
The theme was “Art in Bloom” which was featured in the programs, category signs, entertainment, a poster and door prizes. The winners were:
Single Flower — 1. Aaron Gustkey 2. Beth Warren 3. Fran Kasubick
Arrangements under 12” — 1. Miranda Burton 2. Mary Ann Hockman 3. Sara Chronister
Arrangements over 12” — 1. Delilah Flood 2. Beth Warren 3. Jeannette Humprey
Miniatures under 6” — 1. Beth Warren 2. Pam Jackson 3. Kinsey Bowmaster
Potted House Plants —1. Miranda Burton 2. Jeannette Humphrey 3. Alyssa Adams
Hanging Plants — 1. Mary Vancas 2. Colleen Lang 3. Jeannette Humphrey
Wild Flowers — 1. Miranda Burton 2. Pam Jackson 3. Vicky Sanderson
Porch Planters — 1. Mary Vancas 2. Janet Hauth 3. Paul Cowher
Terrariums — 1. Doris Taylor 2. Rachel Wilson
Single Color Arrangement — 1. Janet Hauth 2. Beth Warren 3. Sara Chronister
African Violets — 1. Mary Anne Pazmino 2. Colleen Lang 3. Ellie Niznik
Cactus/Succulents — 1. Vicki Sanderson 2. Vicki Sanderson, 3. Janet Hauth
Children’s Flowers — 1. Emily Gustkey 2. Emily Gustkey 3. Emily Gustkey
Lilies — 1. Elaine Adams 2. David Gustkey 3. Emma Niznik
Best Use of Theme — 1. Fran Kasubick 2. Emily Gustkey 3. Janet Hauth
Best of Show — Beth Warren
The Flower Show judge was April Albright from Bonnie’s Greenhouse in Osceola Mills.
The beach house raffle was won by Lee-Ann Whitaker. Cash awards were won by Peggy Culp ($150), Larry Thompson ($100) and Miranda Burton ($50).
The club thanks everyone who participated and helped with the show.