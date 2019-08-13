Prize-winning entry at flower show

Emily Gustkey is pictured with her prize-winning entry at the Osceola Mills Flower Show on July 27

 Submitted

OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Women’s Civic Club announces the winners of its 44th annual community Flower Show held recently at the Columbia Fire Hall.

The theme was “Art in Bloom” which was featured in the programs, category signs, entertainment, a poster and door prizes. The winners were:

Single Flower — 1. Aaron Gustkey 2. Beth Warren 3. Fran Kasubick

Arrangements under 12” — 1. Miranda Burton 2. Mary Ann Hockman 3. Sara Chronister

Arrangements over 12” — 1. Delilah Flood 2. Beth Warren 3. Jeannette Humprey

Miniatures under 6” — 1. Beth Warren 2. Pam Jackson 3. Kinsey Bowmaster

Potted House Plants —1. Miranda Burton 2. Jeannette Humphrey 3. Alyssa Adams

Hanging Plants — 1. Mary Vancas 2. Colleen Lang 3. Jeannette Humphrey

Wild Flowers — 1. Miranda Burton 2. Pam Jackson 3. Vicky Sanderson

Porch Planters — 1. Mary Vancas 2. Janet Hauth 3. Paul Cowher

Terrariums — 1. Doris Taylor 2. Rachel Wilson

Single Color Arrangement — 1. Janet Hauth 2. Beth Warren 3. Sara Chronister

African Violets — 1. Mary Anne Pazmino 2. Colleen Lang 3. Ellie Niznik

Cactus/Succulents — 1. Vicki Sanderson 2. Vicki Sanderson, 3. Janet Hauth

Children’s Flowers — 1. Emily Gustkey 2. Emily Gustkey 3. Emily Gustkey

Lilies — 1. Elaine Adams 2. David Gustkey 3. Emma Niznik

Best Use of Theme — 1. Fran Kasubick 2. Emily Gustkey 3. Janet Hauth

Best of Show — Beth Warren

The Flower Show judge was April Albright from Bonnie’s Greenhouse in Osceola Mills.

The beach house raffle was won by Lee-Ann Whitaker. Cash awards were won by Peggy Culp ($150), Larry Thompson ($100) and Miranda Burton ($50).

The club thanks everyone who participated and helped with the show.

