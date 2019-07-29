OSCEOLA MILLS — The annual car show in Osceola Mills had 169 entrants.
Best of Show was awarded to Bob and Bonnie Elbin of Bedford for their 1933 Plymouth PC Sedan.
The class winners as provided by the committee are: Class A, stock cars to 1948, Robert Kuntz, Ashville, 1930 Ford Cabriolet, first place; Jason Patterson, Osceola Mills, 1930 30A, second; Lydia Gonzalez, Philipsburg, 1936 Plymouth Bus. Coupe, third.
Class B, stock cars ’49-’59, Robert and Rebecca Risbon, Altoona, 1955 Ford Customline, first; Terry Prohaska, Philipsburg, 1957 Chevy BelAir, second; Bill and Marsha Lumadue, Woodland, 1955 Ford Fairline, third.
Class C, stock cars ’60-’70, Bob Topinka, Philipsburg, 1966 Chevy Caprice, first; Adam Leos, State College, 1969 Plymouth GTX, second; Larry Turchetta, Altoona, 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T, third.
Class D, stock cars ’71-’91, Richard Yarger, West Decatur, 1977 Cadillac Coupe, first; Dick Yarger, Osceola Mills, 1987 Buick Cp, second; Ed Glass, Granville, 1987 Monte Carlo, third.
Class E, stock cars ’92-present, Eric Behm, Hollidaysburg, 2015 Dodge Challenger, first; Bill Newton, Duncansville, 2018 Dodge Challenger, second; Mike and Nickie Walker, Bellfonte, 2009 Dodge Challenger, third.
Class F, stock or modified Corvettes to 1988, Penny and Fred Rosefsky, Bellefonte, 1959 Chevy Corvette, first; Peggy Nelson, Philipsburg, 1976 Chevy Corvette, second; Dave and Leslie Shelleman, Philipsburg, 1964 Chevy Corvette, third.
Class G, stock or modified Corvettes ’89-present, Tom Flaherty, Oakmont, 2013 Chevy Corvette, first; Dave Nelson, Philipsburg, 2007 Chevy Corvette, second; Rick Ickes, Osterburg, 2012 Chevy Corvette, thrid.
Class H, stock or modified Camaros and Firebirds ’67-’93, Mike and Wendy Snyder, Schellsburg, 1969 Chevy Camaro, first; Dennis Corl, State College, 1969 Pontiac Firebird, second; John Spearly, State College, 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, third.
Class I, stock or modified Camaros and Firebirds ’94-present, Tom Holencik, Ramey, 2013 Camaro RS, first; Tom Carfley, DuBois, 2002 Pontiac Trans Am, second; Terry Lidgett, Show Shoe, 1994 Chevy Camaro Z-28, third.
Class J, stock or modified Mustangs ’64 1/2-’78, John Giles, Duncansville, 1967 Ford Mustang, first; Shelby Zelensky, Osceola Mills, 1967 Ford Mustang, second; Scott Kassab, Clearfield, 1971 Ford Mustang, third.
Class K, stock or modified Mustangs ’79-2000, Ronnie Ibberson, Osceola Mills, 1988 Ford Mustang, first; Samuel and Evelyn Gray, Port Matilda, 1999 Ford Mustang, second; Wayne Breon, Milesburg, 1986 Ford Mustang, third.
Class L, stock or modified Mustangs ’01-present, Lewis Foster, Indiana, 2013 Ford Mustang, first; Paul Najduch, Altoona, 2011 Ford Mustang, second; Dave and Carol Friday, Tyrone, 2005 Ford Mustang, third.
Class M, all stock trucks, Skin Ripka, Bellefonte, 1956 Ford Pickup, first; Jim Sampsol, Howard, Chevy El Camino, second; Robert Whireford, Bellwood, 1955 Dodge Power Wagon, third.
Class N, modified trucks to ’78, Bob Sitman, Bellwood, 1972, Chevy C10, first; Bob Wagner, Morrisdale, 1956 Chevy 1/2 ton, second; Joseph Sell, Hollsopple, Land Cruise Toyota, third.
Class O, modified trucks ’79-present, Anna and Tom Baughman, Bellefonte, 1989 Chevy Crew Cab, first; Avery Supenia, O.M., 2011 Chevy Silverado, second; Rodney Foy, Fallentimber, 1983 Chevy El Camino, third.
Class P, street rods to ’48, Bob and Bonnie Elbin, Bedford, 1933 Plymouth PC Sedan, first; Clair and Dana Wright, Tyrone, 1932 Ford CPE, second; Andy Sprankle, Tyrone, 1934 Chevy Sedan, third.
Class Q, modified cars ’49-’75, Carol and Donny Musser, Moshannon, 1965 Chevy Chevelle, first; Dan Jordan, State College, 1971 Plymouth GTX, second; Dave Walk, Tyrone, 1955 Ford Crown Vic, third.
Class R, modified cars ’76-present, Pat Little, Philipsburg, 2007 Satorn Sky, first; Rick Sabol, Morrisdale, 1976 Dodge Dart Sport, second; Robert Tibbens, Frenchville, 2014 Dodge Challenger, third.
Class S, race cars, Bud Garvey, Fair Hope, first.
Class T, sport compact and imports, Pat and Holley McDonough, State College, 1962 MGA 1600 MKII, first; Curtis Kunes, State College, 1973 VW Campers, second; Charlie Faris, State College, 2003 Mercedes 500 SL, third.
Class U, special interests, Roger and Debbie Bauman, Morrisdale, 1961 VW Concept, first; Amanda & Scott Panasiti, Philipsburg, 1965 Chevy Chevelle, second; Robert Gohn Sr., Flinton, 1970 VW Bug Rt hand, third.
Class V, motorcycles-cruisers, Dwayne Breon, Milesburg, 2011 Harley St. Glide, first; Robert Brandt, Morrisdale, 2007 Harely Soft tail, second; Mark Clark, Curwensville, 2008, Harley, Soft tail, third.
Class W, motorcycles-sport bike, Bob Topinka, Philipsburg, 1922 Harley Soft tail, first; Ron Miller, Tyrone, 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, second; Sherry Lidgett, 2004 Harley Y-glide, third.
Class X, trikes, Robert Echard, State College, 2007 Boss Hoss Trike, first; Neal Mazer, Warriors Mark, 2016 Polaris Slingshot, second.