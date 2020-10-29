The Weatherization Assistance Program provided by Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. is a designed to increase energy efficiency in homes by reducing energy costs and increasing comfort while safeguarding health and safety.
Certified workers make weatherization specific repairs that include, but are not limited to, window repair, air sealing, sidewall and attic insulation, and furnace repair.
CPCA provides weatherization services to individuals and families throughout both Centre and Clearfield counties and who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level may be eligible. There is no cost to those who qualify.
Furthermore, while the work is being completed, as well as, upon final inspection of the weatherization provided, WAP provides client ‘in-home’ education in energy conservation with new ways to reduce their future energy use and cost.
Friday, Oct. 30 is a day to recognize the success and energy savings that is provided by the Weatherization Assistance Program.
According to the Community Action Partnership, there are more than 500 Weather Assistance Programs across the country which not only helps individual and families have an energy efficient homes but also strengthens the American workforce by supporting more than 8,500 skilled laborers and thousands more in related services.
For more information regarding services and eligibility, call the Clearfield Office at 765-1551 or 1 (800) 822-2610; visit the website; or email cpcainc@cpcaa.net.