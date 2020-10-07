PHILIPSBURG — Centre County Library & Historical Museum is excited to announce the addition of Playaways and Wonderbooks to their audiobook collection.
Playaways are sleek audio devices designed for on-the-go listening. No more bulky CD cases and discs to keep track of. An auxiliary cord can be used to listen in the car or through a speaker. Listen with earbuds while walking, biking, lying on the beach, or working.
Wonderbooks are a read-along experience like never before. The all-in-one devices read to children, ask questions, and make learning fun. Discover the ready-to-play audiobook inside every Wonderbook. Then, switch to Learning Mode to talk more about the book.
Patrons can find a list of available books by visiting CentreCountyLibrary.org and typing “Playaway” or “Wonderbook” into the Search box at the top of the page. Or, visit one of our locations and browse the displays highlighting these new additions. With over 150 current titles, and new books being added each month, there is sure to be something for every patron’s reading taste.
Questions can be answered by calling any library branch or by sending a message on the library’s Facebook page. The Centre County Library & Historical Museum serves Centre County with locations in Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Philipsburg, and the County-Wide Bookmobile