Smoking Cessation Support Group to meet
DUBOIS — Get help to stop smoking or staying smoke free. The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois is meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy, 621 S. Main St., DuBois.
This group provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free. Facilitators share information and answer questions. Men and women who attend can support one another. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.
This will be the last meeting for 2019. The group will resume meeting again in January and continue to meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For more information, call The Lung Center at 375-3770.
Clearfield H.S. Class of 1961 to meet
Because of the upcoming holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Clearfield High School Class of 1961's regular fourth Wednesday of the month gatherings will not be held at Sapp Bros. truck stop in November and December. The next gathering will be Jan. 22, 2020.
Brisbin Borough reviews proposed budget
BRISBIN — Brisbin Borough Council reviewed the tentative budget for 2020. Estimated expenses total $49,580 for the general fund and $11,500 for the road fund. Anticipated revenue is $55,230 for the general fund and $23,365 for the road fund. Real estate taxes will remain at 3.3 mills for general purposes.
The budget is available for inspection at the home of secretary Mary Ann Albright by calling 378-5130. Final adoption of the budget will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the borough building. Council discussed several properties with trees blocking roadway visibility. Those property owners will be notified by letter.