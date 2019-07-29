SANDY RIDGE — The Mountain Top Fire Company in Sandy Ridge is holding its annual Homecoming Carnival celebration from Aug. 8 –10. The following are the schedule of events:
Thursday
- The pet/bike parade will form at 6:30 p.m. at the church at State and Oak streets. It will begin at 7 p.m. and proceed to the fire station. Everyone is invited to attend. No need to preregister. Prizes in both categories will be awarded.
- The always popular fire truck rides will begin shortly after.
Friday
- The homemade pie sale will begin at 5:30 p.m. Be there early because they go fast.
- New to Sandy Ridge this year is The Moore Brothers Band on stage at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- The grounds open early at 4 p.m. The Pennsylvania State Police will have a DUI simulator at the station from 4-6 p.m.
- Lineup for the Fireman’s Parade begins at 6 p.m. on the 600-block of Oak Street near the community park. The fireman’s parade will be held at 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate, can just arrive and be placed in the lineup. There is no need to preregister. Prizes will be awarded for emergency equipment, marching units and bands.
- The chances, 50/50 and Chinese auction prizes will be drawn at midnight. Last year’s 50/50 winner took home $ 2,489.50 and we are working to increase that this year. This year, chances will be available at the Clearfield Fair all week. Keep track of events and winners on the company’s Facebook page and website at www.mountaintopfireco13.org.
There will be food, games, Bingo, chances and the best Chinese Auction in the Moshannon Valley each night. Anyone with questions may call the station at 342-5014.