STATE COLLEGE — As of Friday, Feb. 12, there were 22 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 49 to 88.
So far this month, there have been a total of 50 COVID positive inpatients admitted to the Medical Center, with an average of 22 COVID positive inpatients per day. While hospitalizations remain high, the past month has seen COVID inpatient numbers trending lower.
Mount Nittany Medical Center has been able to administer more than 9,000 vaccines, with over 7,000 future vaccines scheduled. Since opening its large scale community vaccine clinics with the expansion of the Department of Health’s vaccine eligibility Category 1A, MNMC has vaccinated more than 4,500 community members in the last two weeks, with more than 1,500 of those this week alone.
MNMC has the ability to do more. With the staff, space and systems already in place, it is capable of vaccinating a much larger number of people. It simply does not have the vaccine. MNMC continues to regularly request additional vaccines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and as these shipments are received, immediately get them out to the community.
MNMC continues to find out weekly how much vaccine the state will provide and successfully schedule those appointments in a short amount of time, using every last dose of vaccine that we are given.
MNMC understands the confusion and frustration regarding scheduling a vaccine appointment. It is currently operating with a hybrid scheduling model for scheduling clinic appointments. The model is combined of online self-scheduling and phone calls to at-risk, vulnerable community members in our care at Mount Nittany Health.
MNMC will continue to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability every Tuesday on its website mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Please check back regularly for the most up to date information on the COVID-19 vaccine.