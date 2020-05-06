STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is proud to salute its nurses during this National Nurses Day and National Nurses Week.
National Nurses Week begins each year with Nurses Day on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
“During this National Nurses Week, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to each of our more than 700 Mount Nittany Health nurses for the outstanding care they provide to our patients and their families.
“Their compassion, optimism and kindness, especially during this unprecedented time, do not go unnoticed,” says Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO, Mount Nittany Health.
“Our nurses are committed to making our patients healthy and comfortable when they are at their most fragile, bringing them hope during what may be some of their most difficult days in their lives. It takes a truly special person to be a nurse.”
“Our nurses are a critical and trusted source of information.
“Whether it’s working through increasingly difficult medical complexities, stepping up to serve in leadership roles, educating peers, colleagues, and community members, embracing new technologies, and even adapting and taking on new roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, you go above and beyond to provide safe, high quality, and compassionate care for our patients and their loved ones,” shares Tiffany Cabibbo, DSc, MSN, RN, CENP, executive vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer, Mount Nittany Health.
“I am proud to call myself a nurse and honored to work among each of them. Thank you to our nurses for giving everything, every day, to support our patients, families and our Mount Nittany Health team.”
To learn more about National Nurses Week and about Mount Nittany Health’s mission to make people healthier, visit mountnittany.org.