RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has released its Mobility and Human Services Hub for public access as part of its Regional Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan for the six-county planning region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.
The online hub will serve as a vital public tool for regional mobility transportation planning as well as connect residents to human service agencies throughout our six counties. The hub is the first step forward in aiding the region with improving public transportation options and promoting mobility of those dependent on transportation and human services.
The hub includes a calendar where transportation and human service agencies can submit their upcoming public events. It also has demographic data from the region to help understand transit dependent populations and also a section for the Area Transit Authority that provides information on available transit services.
For more information and to access the Hub follow the link: https://human-services-transportation-northcentral.hub.arcgis.com. The North Central Commission is managing the Hub site in cooperation with PennDOT, the Area Transit Authority, regional steering committee and technical consulting assistance from Michael Baker International, Inc.