Since 1986, Children’s Aid Society has been matching kids in need of a mentor with caring, adult role models.
In the community-based Youth Mentoring program, adult volunteers provide special friendship and support for youth throughout Clearfield County and the surrounding areas. Through regular meetings and communication, matches share activities that they both enjoy. Some activities matches participate in include fishing, watching movies, playing board games, or baking cookies.
When making a match, staff consider personalities, likes/dislikes, location, and parent and volunteer preferences. The final decision about a mentor always requires parent approval and staff, parents, and the volunteer work together to make sure children in the program are safe and happy with the match relationship. Once a child is matched, they will meet with their mentor at least two times a month and staff provide regular supervision and support. Group outings are also available.
Benefits for youth in the program include:
- Increased school graduation rate
- Healthier relationships and lifestyle choices
- Less likelihood of using drugs and alcohol
- Enhanced self-esteem and self-confidence
- Improved behavior at home
- Higher college enrollment rates
- Stronger relationships with parents, peers, and teachers
For more information contact mentoring@childaid.org or (814) 765-2686 and ask for Dan.