COALPORT — Nineteen men from the Glendale Assembly of God Church in Coalport met together at the church fellowship hall for a Men’s Breakfast and fellowship on Saturday, June 26.
“I am encouraged by the turnout for our first meeting and I am excited to see what God has in store for us,” explained Dan Potutschnig, newly-named Men’s Ministry Coordinator.
When asked about the event, Pastor Jonathan Hendren shared, “Our modern culture has diminished the importance of and distorted the correct, Biblical design of manhood and how it relates to the family, the church, their community, and our world. God designed men to need each other’s fellowship, accountability and strength to become the best they can be. Come and be a part of something great.”
Anyone inquiring as to how they can join or become involved should contact Hendren at 814-672-3889 or join the congregation for weekly church services.