FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmens Association recently held a Youth Spring Gobbler contest on April 24.
Eligible junior hunters with required license and mentored youth ages 7 to 11 were able to register at the club prior to the event with a current 2021 club membership.
All state game laws were followed.
Birds harvested were brought to the club between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be judged. Birds were judged by weight, beard length and spurs. There were 18 youth registered for the hunt with only one gobbler turned in. Mason McCullough of Pine Glen bagged a gobbler that had a weight of 18.9 pounds and a had 9 1/8-inch beard and 3/4-inch spurs.