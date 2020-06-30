On Saturday, June 27, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #812 was able to celebrate one of their longest good standing members, Orville McCracken, being inducted into the Grand Aerie Hall of Fame.
McCracken’s resume with the FOE since his membership in 1953 is outstanding, and this reward is proof of his dedication to their order and all that they stand for.
A special thanks to those that were able to come out and celebrate McCracken’s achievement.
A special thanks was also given to the Grand, State, District and local officers that pulled this all together.