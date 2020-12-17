MANSFIELD — A total of 376 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Local students on the list include:
- Tanner Demchak of Woodland
- Joshua Guerra of Munson
- Emily Sanker of Osceola Mills
- Kasey Smeal of Hawk Run
