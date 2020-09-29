MAHAFFEY — Stay Active and Independent for Life is a Pennsylvania Department of Aging Approved Evidence-Based Program, designed to reduce fall risk factors by increasing strength and improving balance. Free to seniors 65 plus, the classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics.
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging provides the trained instructors that are necessary to offer the SAIL program locally.
The Mahaffey Center for Active Living will present this fun, educational, health improving class in October, November and December. Call today for dates, and to register. Pre-registration is required. Act now – seats are limited. To register or find out more about the program call Sally Hurd at 277-4544.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.