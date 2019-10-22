MADERA — The Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service is conducting its annual membership card drive in the Moshannon Valley and surrounding areas. Cards have been sent out to residents.
Membership covers all expenses not covered by primary medical insurance for emergencies to the closest appropriate facility. Membership helps offset the high costs involved in providing a much needed community service. Cost is $35 per family and $30 for individual.
Madera Volunteer Ambulance has been serving the area since 1957. It is a charitable non-profit company that covers Madera, Glen Hope, Beccaria, Smoke Run and the surrounding areas.
The company also has a four wheel drive ambulance to better serve emergenies in inclement weather.
Anyone who did not receive a card and would like one sent can call 378-8777 or write to Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service, 1754 Banion Rd., Madera, PA 16661.