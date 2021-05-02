MADERA — The Madera High School Association held a meeting to plan the Annual Madera High School All Class Reunion which will be held on Saturday, May 29 — Memorial Day weekend.
The reunion will be held at the Madera Vol. Fire Company Fire Hall. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. with refreshments and open bar. Dinner will be served at approximately 6 p.m. Entertainment will be from 7-10 p.m. A photographer will be available to take class pictures or individual couples.
The reunion is planned each year for all who attended or graduated from the Madera school.
The school was demolished in 2014 but the memories live on. The school was closed after the graduation of the 1963 class. Classes of 1964, 65 and 66 may have attended the new Moshannon Valley School but still have many fond memories of the Madera school. The Madera school was a combined entity of students form Madera, Smoke Run, Ramey, Janesville, Glen Hope, Morann and many other small area towns. This is a time when not only classmates to get together; it is a time when we reunite with neighbors, friends and even family.
At the 2019 reunion, approximately 160 attended from the classes of 1947 through classes of 1966. Classes of 1958 and 1963 had the most in attendance. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 reunion was cancelled, therefore the Classes of 1945/46, 1950/51, 1960/61 will be celebrating special anniversary years.
Letters of invitation were sent out to over 300 alumni. Anyone wishing to attend or may not have received a letter can contact committee members — Carol at 814-378-7448 or Hazel at 814-378-8260. Information of past reunions can be found on facebook page “Madera High School Association in Pa.”
The fire company will be following the suggested Pa. Dept of Health COVID-19 guidelines.