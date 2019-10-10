Visitors to the Lumber Heritage Region may be starting to notice some new signs popping up across the area. The Lumber Heritage Region’s new wayfinding signage program is up and running and will offer visitors to the area a unique opportunity to see all of the attractions located in the LHR.
Executive Director Holly Komonczi Executive Director and Outreach Coordinator Steve Manginell Outreach Coordinator have a difficult time hiding their enthusiasm for this new program and all of the possibilities they see in it that will help attract visitors to the area.
“The concept of wayfinding signage isn’t a new one. In fact, baby-boomers and the generation that grew up watching the television show “MASH” may recognize the design,” Komonczi said. “What makes our program unique is that we aren’t pointing people in the direction of another state or town, but to the next nearest tourist attraction.”
For instance, a family visiting the Lumber Museum in Galeton may not realize that they are only 28 miles away from the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. This information may encourage visitors to travel to the next attraction simply because they didn’t realize they were already so close to it. Providing this information not only helps the traveler reach a new destination, but also helps get people moving around the region to visit other sites. And it is a great way to partner with other organizations.
Komonczi believes that working together and partnering with the organizations that operate other tourist attractions is a bonus for everyone involved. As the executive director of a non-profit organization, she understands how tight budgets make marketing a challenge and sees this program as a low-cost way to benefit all that participate.
The LHR also has plans to expand the wayfinding program to include new interactive ways for tourists to utilize the signs. A new geocaching trail is one idea the LHR is exploring. Geocachers will be able to follow the signs to the next geocache and have the opportunity to win a prize after they completed the trail. Other ideas include a “selfie” photo contest and a contest that will challenge visitors to tell us about their wayfinding experience. They will then have the opportunity to have their story featured in the Lumber Heritage Newsletter.
So far, signs have been installed at the following locations: The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum; Smicksburg Heritage Society; Forest County Historical Museum; Bilger’s Rocks; the new Straub Brewery Visitor’s Center; Renovo Heritage Park; Penn Brad Oil Museum; the new Punxsutawney Phil’s Visitor Center; Pennsylvania Grand Canyon; the Bucktail Monument in Driftwood, PA and the Warren County Visitor’s Bureau.
For updates on the wayfinding program go to LHR’s website at lumberheritage.org or visit our Facebook page. For more information about this exciting new program contact Komonczi by emailing her at hkomonczi@lumberheritage.org or by calling 761-4207.