Swap, trade or sell animals at the annual event to be held Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply located at 1720 River Rd. in Clearfield.
Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? Members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.
“As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers,” said Sara Bundy, manager of the Clearfield location. “We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start.”
In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a bake sale, farmers market and tack and more swap.
Call 762-2226 for more information.