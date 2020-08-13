Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library recently held a poetry contest for local students. With the closing of schools and the library, the students were asked to submit their entries online.
The contest saw students from local schools such as West Branch, Philipsburg, Clearfield, Curwensville, St. Francis, and the Clearfield Christian Alliance School. Home school students were also encouraged to participate. Overall, the library received 154 entries representing five age groups. Each age group was awarded a first, second, and third place winner with several honorable mentions.
This year an additional award was created. The Inspire Award was created to recognize two outstanding students who captured the essence of what poetry is all about. Their poems saw to “inspire” a feeling in the reader by their choice of words.
First winners of this award were Ethan Lutchko, a fifth grader from West Branch and Everett Miller, an 11th grader from Clearfield Area High School. Both were awarded a certificate of accomplishment, a framed copy of their poem, and a gift card from Amazon. A plaque will appear in the library which recognizes them as the 2020 Inspire winners.
The contest returned last year after a lengthy absence. Given the concerns over the coronavirus, a poetry reception was not held this year. Instead winners and their families were invited to arrange a time to come to the library. While adhering to social distance guidelines, the student was given the opportunity to read their poem and have it be recorded. The public will have the opportunity to view all the winners by visiting the library’s website and Facebook page in the coming days when the event is uploaded.
The library is please to recognize the following winners:
Grades 1-2
1st Place –Hadley Lutchko
2nd Place –Elliott Records
3rd Place –Garrett Wood
Honorable Mentions: Braylee Palmer and Dylan Wall
Grades 3-4
1st Place –Aryan Negado
2nd Place –Cheryl Livergood
3rd Place –Danny Finney
Grades 5-6
1st Place –Rex Livergood
2nd Place –Sonny Diehl
3rd Place –Brayden Wills
Honorable Mentions: Lily Davidson and Haley Custaney
Grades 7-9
1st Place –Sapphire Bias
2nd Place –Sarah Huegler
3rd Place –Ethan Achmoody
Honorable Mentions: Remington Crawford and Eva Bisbey
Grades 10-12
1st Place –Haley Gray
2nd Place –Jensen Duke
3rd Place –Skylynn Teats
Honorable Mentions: Tarah Jacobson and Brian Folmar
Inspire Award Winners: Ethan Lutchko and Everett Miller
Special thanks to the judges who had the challenge to select the winners. Also, the library wishes to acknowledge the Clearfield Woman’s Club and the Clearfield Business and Professional Women who sponsored the event.