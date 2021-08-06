HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Clearfield students recently attended space academies at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
Peter Huegler recently attended Space Academy. Sarah Huegler attended Advanced Space Academy.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Each spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Their respective crews returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.